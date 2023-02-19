RISULTATI: MWF Occasione d’Oro 18.02.2023 (Difeso Titolo RISING SUN) (Di domenica 19 febbraio 2023) I RISULTATI dello Show andato in scena Sabato a Pero (MI): MWF Occasione d’OroSabato 18 Febbraio – Pero (MI) Rycky Eagle batte Steven Strike Handicap MatchJay Kronos batte Mario & Alex Occasione d’Oro Elimination Match for #1 Contender RSWP Invictus TitleSebastian De Witt batte Barba di Sale, Conte Mc Stevenson, Daniel Grip, Kia e Sigma e diventa Nuovo #1 Contender RSWP Invictus TitleSteve McKee (c) batte Sebastian De Witt e mantiene il Titolo-Chair Match for Leave to MFThe Entertrainer batte Nemesi, Nemesi lascia la MWF MWF Tag Team TitleBBB (Mirko Mori & Nico Inverardi) battono Dangerous Arrows (AB Knight & Max Peach) (c) e diventano Nuovi Campioni!!! Matt Disaster batte Sam Rogers w/Vito Brambilla MWF ChampionshipAndres Diamond (c) ...Leggi su zonawrestling
