Millwall-Burnley (martedì 21 febbraio 2023 ore 20:45): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di domenica 19 febbraio 2023) Mentre il Burnley veleggia sicuro, e pressoché indisturbato, verso la Premier League 2022-23, il Millwall con tre vittorie e un pareggio nelle ultime cinque partite di campionato ha posto una serie candidatura alla qualificazione ai playoff. Sabato ha messo sotto una potenza della categoria come lo Sheffield United, battuto al The Den per 3-2, e InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Risultati calcio live, sabato 18 febbraio 2023 - Calciomagazine- Giannina 19:00 INGHILTERRA CHAMPIONSHIP Millwall - Sheffield Utd 13:30 Blackburn - Swansea 16:00 Blackpool - Stoke 16:00 Huddersfield - Birmingham 16:00 Hull - Preston 16:00 Luton - Burnley 16:00 ...
Gary Rowett shares concerning update on influential Millwall figure as Burnley clash loomsMillwall manager Gary Rowett has revealed that Billy Mitchell has sustained damage to his ligaments in his ankle and is expected to be out of action for a considerable period of time. Mitchell is set ...
‘They’ll still make the top-six’ – Watford v West Brom prediction: The72But the Hornets drew away at Burnley last time out and have managed to hold on to ... and keep their promotion hopes alive as the likes of West Brom, Millwall, and Blackburn overs look to close the ...
