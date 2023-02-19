BATTLEFIELD 2042 LA STAGIONE 4 IN USCITA IL 28 FEBBRAIOWILD HEARTS DISPONIBILE OGGIVactidy Nimble T6 Recensione eFootball 2023: Club europei si sfidano nei principali campionatiI criminali informatici usano Telegram per aggirare ChatGPTTALES OF SYMPHONIA REMASTERED DISPONIBILE DA OGGIGigantosaurus: Dino Kart viene lanciato oggi su console e PCMarvel Mission Arena Trading Card Game: data di uscita ufficialeCall of Duty: Mobile stagione 2 - Heavy MetalWWE 2K23 - Colonna sonoraUltime Blog

La Delta campaign (Di domenica 19 febbraio 2023) Perseverance e Ingenuity hanno appena iniziato l'esplorazione del Delta fluviale di Jezero, ecco il percorso previsto...
Perseverance e Ingenuity continuano la missione

Perseverance ha completato la creazione del deposito di campioni che verrà utilizzato in caso di emergenza. Il rover ha scattato una foto ricordo prima di iniziare la nuova Delta Top Campaign, in compagnia di Ingenuity . L'elicottero era pronto per il 43esimo volo , ma la NASA non ha ancora aggiornato il flight log . Perseverance e Ingenuity continuano il viaggio La ...

La Delta campaign

