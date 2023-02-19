BATTLEFIELD 2042 LA STAGIONE 4 IN USCITA IL 28 FEBBRAIOWILD HEARTS DISPONIBILE OGGIVactidy Nimble T6 Recensione eFootball 2023: Club europei si sfidano nei principali campionatiI criminali informatici usano Telegram per aggirare ChatGPTTALES OF SYMPHONIA REMASTERED DISPONIBILE DA OGGIGigantosaurus: Dino Kart viene lanciato oggi su console e PCMarvel Mission Arena Trading Card Game: data di uscita ufficialeCall of Duty: Mobile stagione 2 - Heavy MetalWWE 2K23 - Colonna sonoraUltime Blog

Jung Ho-yeon, l’attrice di “Squid Game” è il nuovo volto di Lancôme (Di domenica 19 febbraio 2023) Dopo aver raggiunto un successo globale grazie a Squid Game, Jung Ho-yeon ha potuto affinare la sua presenza nel mondo fashion e anche beauty di recente. Di fatto entra nella famiglia Lancôme come nuovo volto, il primo per la Corea del Sud.  Jung Ho-yeon deve tutto – o quasi – a Squid Game, serie TV che l’ha lanciata non soltanto nel mondo dell’intrattenimento, ma l’ha aiutata a farsi strada anche nel panorama fashion e beauty. Dopo essere stata scelta come testimonial di Louis Vuitton, l’attrice sudcoreana è entrata nella famiglia di Lancôme. Il brand beauty l’ha voluta nella sua squadra come nuova ambassador insieme ad Aya Nakamura. Jung ...
