Jung Ho-yeon, l’attrice di “Squid Game” è il nuovo volto di Lancôme (Di domenica 19 febbraio 2023) Dopo aver raggiunto un successo globale grazie a Squid Game, Jung Ho-yeon ha potuto affinare la sua presenza nel mondo fashion e anche beauty di recente. Di fatto entra nella famiglia Lancôme come nuovo volto, il primo per la Corea del Sud. Jung Ho-yeon deve tutto – o quasi – a Squid Game, serie TV che l’ha lanciata non soltanto nel mondo dell’intrattenimento, ma l’ha aiutata a farsi strada anche nel panorama fashion e beauty. Dopo essere stata scelta come testimonial di Louis Vuitton, l’attrice sudcoreana è entrata nella famiglia di Lancôme. Il brand beauty l’ha voluta nella sua squadra come nuova ambassador insieme ad Aya Nakamura. Jung ...Leggi su velvetmag
The Glory 2, data di uscita, trama, trailer, cast e tutto quello che sappiamoAvremo dunque: - Song Hye - kyo (Dong - eun) - Lim Ji - yeon (Yeon - jin) - Kim Hieora (Sa - ra) - Jung Sung - il (Do - yeong) - Cha Joo - young (Hye - jeong) - Lee Do - hyun (Ju Yeo - jeong) - Park ...
Lancôme: Aya Nakamura e Jung Ho - yeon sono le nuove global ambassador...JavaScript 5 Common Cat Behaviours And What They Mean Le nuove brand ambassador di Lancôme sono la cantante maliano - francese Aya Nakamura e la supermodella e attrice sudcoreana Jung Ho - yeon , ...
Jung Ho-yeon, l'attrice di "Squid Game" è il nuovo volto di Lancôme Velvet Mag
Cosa cerchiamo in un direttore creativo SOLDOUTSERVICE
Florence Korea Film Fest, il premio Oscar Bong Joon-ho ospite a Firenze MYmovies.it
Jung_E, la recensione del nuovo sci-fi Netflix diretto da Yeon Sang-ho Movieplayer
Jung_E, ovvero il peso delle ambizioni insostenibili: la recensione ... Best Movie
Jung Kyung Ho And Jeon Do Yeon Are Lost In Each Other’s Gaze In “Crash Course In Romance”tvN’s “Crash Course in Romance” shared new stills of Jung Kyung Ho and Jeon Do Yeon! “Crash Course in Romance” is a drama about the unlikely love story between Nam Haeng Sun (Jeon Do Yeon), a former ...
Crash Course In Romance Mid-Season Review: Jung Kyung Ho and Jeon Do Yeon alter laws of attraction in fun and dramatic rom-comRomance is in the air and there are no avoiding K-dramas when it comes to a perfectly cooked story of romance! We have had high school romances, workplace romances, and even fantasy ones! There is no ...
Jung yeonSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Jung yeon