Smackdown 17.02.2023 Road to Elimination Chamber (Di sabato 18 febbraio 2023) Lettori di ZW, bentornati ad un nuovo appuntamento con Friday Night Smackdown. Puntata dello show blu nella quale vedremo il vincitore del fatal 4-Way della scorsa settimana Madcap Moss affrontare il campione Intercontinentale Gunther. Successivamente vedremo il team composto da Shayna Baszler e Ronda Rousey affrontare la coppia formata da Natalya e Shotzi. Ci sarà anche la resa dei conti tra i Viking Raiders e Sheamus e Drew McIntyre. Infine Sami Zayn, davanti al suo pubblico, parlerà per l’ultima volta prima del suo attesissimo match ad Elimination Chamber contro Roman Reigns e la Bloodline. Shayna Baszler & Ronda Rousey vs Natalya & Shotzi (3 / 5) Match che si dimostra essere molto più combatutto di quanto pronosticabile. Gran lavoro della beniamina di casa Natalya e della sua tag team partner Shotzi che le ...Leggi su zonawrestling
AEW Fight Forever: data di lancio sospesa a causa di problemi con la classificazione ESRB... il gioco è stato quindi programmato per il rilascio nel febbraio 2023 . Secondo Wrestle Zone, ... lo studio giapponese precedentemente responsabile della serie WWE Smackdown / WWE 2K dal 2000 al 2018 . ...
Dave Bautista demolisce Dwayne Johnson e spiega perché non vuole essere come luiIo ero il volto di Smackdown e lui di Raw. Ma lui è stato sfruttato nei film prodotti dalla WWE, ... Nel corso del 2023 Dave Bautista avrà più di un'occasione per mettere in mostra il suo talento. Il 2 ...
SmackDown 17-02-2023 - Anteprima The Shield Of Wrestling
WWE SmackDown 17/02/2023 Report (1/3) - Il nuovo avversario di ... World Wrestling
WWE Smackdown Report 10/02/2023 Tag team Championship Tuttowrestling
WWE, Elimination Chamber 2023: dove vederlo in tv, streaming e match card Tuttosport
Elimination Chamber 2023 - Le quote per il PLE della WWE The Shield Of Wrestling
Sami Zayn Got An All-Time Crowd Reaction, And Now Fans Are Questioning If He'll Beat Roman ReignsSami Zayn is set to square off against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber on Saturday night. Fans have long been excited for the match, as it's a major next step for the Bloodline story arc, but for ...
WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India, UK And USAll the famous Raw and Smackdown faces will take on the thrilling event. The last edition of the WWE Elimination Chamber took place in Saudi Arabia. The WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 will be held at ...
Smackdown 2023Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Smackdown 2023