Rogue Hostage | tutto quello che c’è da sapere sul film

Rogue Hostage
Rogue Hostage: tutto quello che c’è da sapere sul film (Di sabato 18 febbraio 2023) Rogue Hostage: trama, cast, trailer e streaming del film su Sky Cinema Questa sera, sabato 18 febbraio 2023, su Sky Cinema Uno alle ore 21.15 va in onda il film Rogue Hostage, pellicola del del 2021 diretta da Jon Keeyes. Un avvincente thriller con protagonisti Tyrese Gibson, John Malkovich, Michael Jai White, Holly Taylor, Lauren Vélez, Christopher Backus. Ma qual è la trama, il cast, il trailer e dove vedere in streaming Rogue Hostage? Ecco tutto quello che c’è da sapere. Trama Kyle Snowden, padre single ex marine, sta cercando di riadattarsi alla vita da civile e di fare i conti con il disturbo post traumatico da stress. Durante una pausa di lavoro nei servizi di protezione per l’infanzia, Kyle si ...
