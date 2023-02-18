NJPW Battle in the Valley 2023 – Preview

(Di sabato 18 febbraio 2023) Buona serata a tutti amici di Zona Wrestling e benvenuti alla secondadel giorno. Questa mattina è toccato ad Elimination Chamber, evento targato WWE, mentre adesso tocca ain the, Show della New Japan Pro Wrestling che si terrà negli Stati Uniti, al San José Civic di San José, California. Da parte di Giovanni “GiovY2JPitz” Pitzalis, buona lettura a tutti. i i PRE SHOW i ONE ON ONE MATCH Alex Coughlin vs. J. R. Kratos Match da Preshow appunto, messo in piedi per dare una vittoria al giovane leone del Dojo targato. J.R. Kratos sarà un buono Sparring Partner, credibile e non troppo molle. Winner: Alex Coughlin. i ONE ON ONE MATCH David Finley vs Bobby Fish In questo caso, pur restando un Match da Preshow, il pronostico è più difficile. Sicuramente verremo intrattenuti non poco per qualche ...

...tag team Roh dopo la vittoria contro gli Ftr a Finalil 10 dicembre. I Briscoes erano considerati uno dei migliori tag team del 21º secolo, avendo vinto titoli in compagnie come la, ...... dopo la vittoria contro gli FTR a Final. I fratelli Briscoe erano considerati tra i migliori tag team del 21º secolo, avendo vinto titoli in compagnie come la, Impact Wrestling, la ...

NJPW Battle in the Valley - Anteprima The Shield Of Wrestling

NJPW: Importante stipulazione aggiunta al match tra Eddie Kingston e Jay White di Battle in The Valley Zona Wrestling

NJPW STRONG: previste novità nei prossimi mesi The Shield Of Wrestling

NJPW: Annunciati gli avversari dei Motor City Machine Guns a Battle in the Valley Zona Wrestling

Mercedes Moné: “Vincerò l'IWGP Women's Championship e lo ... World Wrestling

Mercedes Mone made an easy decision according to her. Mone made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17, confronting IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI and leaving her laying. Mone's arrival set up an IWGP ...The guys also talk the passing of Jerry Jarrett and NJPW Battle in the Valley. Andrew & Rich are back with another episode of the Mat Men podcast. The guys have thoughts on the passing of Jerry ...