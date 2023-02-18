BATTLEFIELD 2042 LA STAGIONE 4 IN USCITA IL 28 FEBBRAIOWILD HEARTS DISPONIBILE OGGIVactidy Nimble T6 Recensione eFootball 2023: Club europei si sfidano nei principali campionatiI criminali informatici usano Telegram per aggirare ChatGPTTALES OF SYMPHONIA REMASTERED DISPONIBILE DA OGGIGigantosaurus: Dino Kart viene lanciato oggi su console e PCMarvel Mission Arena Trading Card Game: data di uscita ufficialeCall of Duty: Mobile stagione 2 - Heavy MetalWWE 2K23 - Colonna sonoraUltime Blog

NJPW Battle in the Valley 2023 – Preview

NJPW Battle
NJPW Battle in the Valley 2023 – Preview (Di sabato 18 febbraio 2023) Buona serata a tutti amici di Zona Wrestling e benvenuti alla seconda Preview del giorno. Questa mattina è toccato ad Elimination Chamber, evento targato WWE, mentre adesso tocca a Battle in the Valley, Show della New Japan Pro Wrestling che si terrà negli Stati Uniti, al San José Civic di San José, California. Da parte di Giovanni “GiovY2JPitz” Pitzalis, buona lettura a tutti. i i PRE SHOW i ONE ON ONE MATCH Alex Coughlin vs. J. R. Kratos Match da Preshow appunto, messo in piedi per dare una vittoria al giovane leone del Dojo targato NJPW. J.R. Kratos sarà un buono Sparring Partner, credibile e non troppo molle. Winner: Alex Coughlin. i ONE ON ONE MATCH David Finley vs Bobby Fish In questo caso, pur restando un Match da Preshow, il pronostico è più difficile. Sicuramente verremo intrattenuti non poco per qualche ...
