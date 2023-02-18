NJPW Battle in the Valley 2023 – Preview (Di sabato 18 febbraio 2023) Buona serata a tutti amici di Zona Wrestling e benvenuti alla seconda Preview del giorno. Questa mattina è toccato ad Elimination Chamber, evento targato WWE, mentre adesso tocca a Battle in the Valley, Show della New Japan Pro Wrestling che si terrà negli Stati Uniti, al San José Civic di San José, California. Da parte di Giovanni “GiovY2JPitz” Pitzalis, buona lettura a tutti. i i PRE SHOW i ONE ON ONE MATCH Alex Coughlin vs. J. R. Kratos Match da Preshow appunto, messo in piedi per dare una vittoria al giovane leone del Dojo targato NJPW. J.R. Kratos sarà un buono Sparring Partner, credibile e non troppo molle. Winner: Alex Coughlin. i ONE ON ONE MATCH David Finley vs Bobby Fish In questo caso, pur restando un Match da Preshow, il pronostico è più difficile. Sicuramente verremo intrattenuti non poco per qualche ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Jay Briscoe, è morto il campione di wrestling. Triple H: "Ci lascia un grande performer"...tag team Roh dopo la vittoria contro gli Ftr a Final Battle il 10 dicembre. I Briscoes erano considerati uno dei migliori tag team del 21º secolo, avendo vinto titoli in compagnie come la Njpw, ...
NJPW Battle in the Valley - Anteprima The Shield Of Wrestling
NJPW: Importante stipulazione aggiunta al match tra Eddie Kingston e Jay White di Battle in The Valley Zona Wrestling
NJPW STRONG: previste novità nei prossimi mesi The Shield Of Wrestling
NJPW: Annunciati gli avversari dei Motor City Machine Guns a Battle in the Valley Zona Wrestling
Mercedes Moné: “Vincerò l'IWGP Women's Championship e lo ... World Wrestling
Mercedes Mone: It Was An Easy Decision To Join NJPW And Help Kickstart The Women's DivisionMercedes Mone made an easy decision according to her. Mone made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17, confronting IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI and leaving her laying. Mone's arrival set up an IWGP ...
Mat Men: WWE Elimination Chamber & NJPW previews, ROH TV returningThe guys also talk the passing of Jerry Jarrett and NJPW Battle in the Valley. Andrew & Rich are back with another episode of the Mat Men podcast. The guys have thoughts on the passing of Jerry ...
