Newcastle, Nick Pope espulso: in finale di Carabao Cup giocherà Karius (Di sabato 18 febbraio 2023) I pali del Newcastle, nella finale di Carabao Cup contro il Manchester United, saranno difesi da Karius. Sì, proprio lui, il portiere diventato celeberrimo per le ‘papere’ di cui è stato protagonista nella finale di Champions League 2017/2018, quando il Liverpool cedette al Real Madrid anche per causa sua. Karius è, attualmente, il terzo portiere di Macpies, ma Nick Pope è stato epulso stasera in campionato e sarà squalificato, mentre il secondo portiere Dubravka non potrà esserci perché ha già giocato nella stessa competizione proprio con la maglia dei Red Devils. Nick Pope: suspended for the League Cup final Backup Martin Dubravka: cup-tied after appearing for Manchester United in the competition Third string: ...Leggi su sportface
