Celtic vs Aberdeen – ultime notizie e probabili formazioni

Celtic Aberdeen
Celtic vs Aberdeen – ultime notizie e probabili formazioni (Di sabato 18 febbraio 2023) Il Celtic confida di allungare il suo vantaggio di nove punti in vetta alla classifica della Scottish Premiership quando l’Aberdeen, in difficoltà, farà visita al Parkhead sabato 18 febbraio. Dopo aver perso sette delle precedenti 10 partite di Premiership, l’Aberdeen, settimo in classifica, si trova a 38 punti dal Celtic, che ha vinto 17 delle ultime 18 uscite in campionato. Il calcio di inizio di Celtic vs Aberdeen è previsto alle 16 Anteprima della partita Celtic vs Aberdeen a che punto sono le due squadre Celtic Il Celtic ha prenotato il suo posto nei quarti di finale della Scottish Cup con una vittoria clamorosa per 5-1 sul St Mirren lo scorso fine settimana, allungando la sua corsa ...
Ange Postecoglou on Celtic crowd numbers, Ally McCoist offer to drive him to Leeds, and the only stat that matters

The treble-chasing Scottish champions’ encounter at home to Aberdeen on Saturday afternoon sold-out weeks ago. It marks the third time in four Premiership outings that every seat will have been ...

Ange Postecoglou in Celtic '100 per cent' message as he challenges side to keep on winning games

The Hoops boss admits his side don't need to worry about any outside factors and just concentrate on themselves as they target another three points against Aberdeen.
