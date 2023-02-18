AEW: Keith Lee torna in azione con un “nuovo” look e salva Dustin Rhodes (Di sabato 18 febbraio 2023) Ieri notte a Rampage è tornato a farsi vedere Keith Lee il quale ha ancora parecchi conti in sospeso con il suo ex compagno di tag team Swerve Strickland. Mancava dagli show AEW da dicembre quando Swerve e soci lo colpirono con un blocco di cemento. Per l’occasione Lee ha esibito un “nuovo” look, presentandosi con capelli bianchi naturali. Keith Lee salva Dustin Rhodes Swerve Strickland e Dustin Rhodes si sono affrontati ieri notte nel main event di Rampage. A vincere è stato “The Natural” anche se solo per squalifica a seguito dell’interferenza di Parker Boudreaux. Dopo la fine del match Dustin è stato pestato brutalmente, ma proprio quando Swerve stava per schiantargli la testa su di un ...Leggi su zonawrestling
I risultati di ROH Final Battle, Claudio Castagnoli è il nuovo campioneSwerve in Our Glory (Keith Lee & Shane Strickland) battono Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor & JD Griffey) L'amicizia tra Keith Lee e Shane Strickland, ex campioni di coppia della AEW, è giunta ...
Major AEW Star Returns With New Look On Latest RampageThe celebrated wrestler hasn't been spotted on AEW programming since the 21 December 2022 edition of Dynamite. There, he was attacked by Swerve (who formed Mogul Affiliates the sa ...
Keith Lee Comes To The Rescue Of Dustin Rhodes In Dramatic Return To AEW TVKeith Lee made a dramatic return to AEW programming during Friday night's episode of "Rampage," as he emerged to come to the rescue of Dustin Rhodes.
