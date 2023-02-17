BATTLEFIELD 2042 LA STAGIONE 4 IN USCITA IL 28 FEBBRAIOWILD HEARTS DISPONIBILE OGGIVactidy Nimble T6 Recensione eFootball 2023: Club europei si sfidano nei principali campionatiI criminali informatici usano Telegram per aggirare ChatGPTTALES OF SYMPHONIA REMASTERED DISPONIBILE DA OGGIGigantosaurus: Dino Kart viene lanciato oggi su console e PCMarvel Mission Arena Trading Card Game: data di uscita ufficialeCall of Duty: Mobile stagione 2 - Heavy MetalWWE 2K23 - Colonna sonoraUltime Blog

WWE | Randy Orton sembra essere in gran forma in vista di un suo possibile ritorno

WWE Randy
WWE: Randy Orton sembra essere in gran forma in vista di un suo possibile ritorno (Di venerdì 17 febbraio 2023) Randy Orton è stato messo fuori gioco lo scorso anno a causa di un infortunio alla schiena che ha richiesto un intervento per risolvere il problema. La Vipera si sta tenendo e tiene aggiornati tutti sui social media, i fan infatti sperano di vederlo presto in azione. I recenti sviluppi potrebbero far pensare ad un suo possibile ritorno, e sembra essere in ottima forma per riuscirci. Randy Orton avrebbe contattato un produttore di stivali per realizzarne un paio da indossare con un suo costume. Il Wrestling Observer Newsletter ha riportato la voce del produttore di stivali, e Orton sembra essere finalmente in forma smagliante anche in vista di ...
