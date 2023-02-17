Vactidy Nimble T6 Recensione eFootball 2023: Club europei si sfidano nei principali campionatiI criminali informatici usano Telegram per aggirare ChatGPTTALES OF SYMPHONIA REMASTERED DISPONIBILE DA OGGIGigantosaurus: Dino Kart viene lanciato oggi su console e PCMarvel Mission Arena Trading Card Game: data di uscita ufficialeCall of Duty: Mobile stagione 2 - Heavy MetalWWE 2K23 - Colonna sonoraGTA Online: 50 veicoli per gli abbonati a GTA+ ed Emperor VectreCon NVIDIA sul cloud: ‘Monster Hunter Rise’ e l’espansione ‘Sunbreak’ ...Ultime Blog

PortAventura World opens committed to growth inside and outside the resort with the expectation of exceeding 5 3 million visitors in 2023

PortAventura World
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
PortAventura World opens committed to growth inside and outside the resort with the expectation of exceeding 5.3 million visitors in 2023 (Di venerdì 17 febbraio 2023) TARRAGONA, Spain, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/

PortAventura World has kicked off its longest season, which will last almost 300 days, with the expectation of exceeding 5.3 million visitors, after reaching 5.1 million in 2022. The resort, which will hold its first Carnival for several consecutive weekends, inspired by the festivities in Rio de Janeiro and Venice, hopes to definitively win back international visitors this season, with estimates of up to one million French and half a million British and Irish visitors, and placing the focus on opening up to new international markets. During the presentation of the season, David García, ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

PortAventura World and Sony Pictures Entertainment Announce World's First 'Uncharted' Dark Ride Roller Coaster

TARRAGONA, Spain, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - PortAventura World and Sony Pictures Entertainment announced today, Uncharted, the world's first dark ride roller coaster based on the box office hit film, will open in mid - 2023. The new attraction ...

Uncharted sta per tornare, ma non nel mondo dei videogiochi

Il resort spagnolo PortAventura World ha dato l'annuncio oggi sui social media, con un post che trovate poco sotto: Non ci sono dettagli sul parco giochi in sé, né sulla specifica attrazione dedicata ...

KEEP-UP BALLOON: LO SPORT DEL MOMENTO CON I PALLONCINI  SNAI Sportnews

PortAventura: sarà "Uncharted" la nuova attrazione 2023  Parksmania

Attrazioni: la proiezione laser favorisce la sostenibilità  Top Trade

PortAventura: aggiornamenti in video sui lavori di "Uncharted"  Parksmania

Le avventure di Nathan Drake saranno presenti al parco a tema in ...  Gamereactor Italia

PortAventura World opens committed to growth inside and outside the resort with the expectation of exceeding 5.3 million visitors in 2023

PortAventura World has kicked off its longest season, which will last almost 300 days, with the expectation of exceeding 5.3 million ...

Get out of town: the true Catalunya experience

And for guaranteed fun for all the family, PortAventura World on the Costa Daurada, just over an hour’s drive from Barcelona, hits the spot. Spain’s largest theme park is now better than ever, thanks ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : PortAventura World
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : PortAventura World PortAventura World opens committed growth