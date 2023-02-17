FORMULA E AND TATA COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR COLLABORATION (Di venerdì 17 febbraio 2023) - TATA COMMUNICATIONS becomes Official Broadcast Distribution Provider to the ABB FIA FORMULA E World Championship MULTI-YEAR strategic relationship supports FORMULA E's innovative new remote broadcast production set up, reducing environmental impact associated with live TV coverage of major international sports events TV viewers around the world tuned in live to the first-ever FORMULA E race in India last Saturday, the 2023 Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix MUMBAI, India and LONDON, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/
FORMULA E and TATA COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCEd a strategic MULTI-YEAR relationship with the global commtech company becoming the Official Broadcast Distribution ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Addio ad Alberto Radius - grande chitarrista e fondatore dei Formula 3
Alberto Radius morto - addio al grande chitarrista e fondatore della Formula 3. Gianluca Grignani : “Eri qui in studio a stringermi - mio mentore e amico”
Formula 1 | Mercedes - grande danno durante la presentazione : paura generale
Formula 1 - ecco il grande segreto della nuova Ferrari : tifosi sotto shock
Formula 1 Mercedes - arriva la grande rivelazione : tifosi in orbita
Sanremo - quando la città del Festival ospitava anche un GP di Formula 1
I 60 anni di Michael Jordan, numeri e curiosità di un mito del basket... o per esempio nella Formula NASCAR (23 XI Racing). Durante la pausa dalla NBA provò, con risultati scadenti, ad eccellere nel baseball , sport amato dal padre James assassinato in una piazzola dell'...
Ferrari, ala imponente per la prossima hypercar - FormulaPassion.it... la vettura sarà spinta da una sorta di motore turbocompresso con tecnologia ereditata sia dalla Formula 1 che dal programma Le Mans Hypercar. Per conoscere i dati ufficiali relativi a potenza e ...
INNOVAZIONE & COMPETIZIONE: COME LE PRESTAZIONI DI DS ... Stellantis
Formula E | Hyderabad E-Prix - Disastro Jaguar in India, Evans ... F1inGenerale
Tsunoda 'juventino', allo Stadium per vedere Juventus-Nantes FormulaPassion.it
F1 2023 - Test in Bahrain, programma e come seguirli Formula1 Web Magazine
È morto Alberto Radius: addio all’emblematico chitarrista di Formula 3, Battisti e Battiato Il Riformista
Supercomputer predicts 2023 F1 season but will Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes close gap on Max Verstappen’s Red BullA SUPERCOMPUTER has predicted the outcome of the new Formula One season as Lewis Hamilton looks to end Max Verstappen's winning run. The Dutchman has claimed the last two Driver's Championship crowns ...
F1 2023 calendar: Testing dates, race schedule and where to watch on TVLewis Hamilton's Mercedes team have reverted to a black livery for the new Formula One season.Hamilton and team-mate George Russell took the wraps off their latest machine at the team's Silverstone ...
