Celtic-Aberdeen sabato 18 febbraio 2023 ore 16 | 00

Celtic-Aberdeen (sabato 18 febbraio 2023 ore 16:00): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici (Di venerdì 17 febbraio 2023) Il Celtic non solo ha segnato 78 gol in 25 partite di campionato in questa stagione, ma ne ha anche subiti solo 18. Non sarà dunque per l’Aberdeen facile far male alla difesa dei campioni in carica e questo potrebbe essere uno spunto interessante. I Dons non se la stanno passando molto bene: anche se InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
Celtic vs Aberdeen: Oh makes first start as Kyogo drops to bench

The South Korea forward scored his first goal from the bench last week. Hyeongyu Oh has been named in the Celtic starting line-up for the first time as they host Aberdeen in Glasgow. Japan forward ...

Team News: Striker comes in for his first Celtic start as Ange makes three changes with Mooy dropping out

There are two changes in midfield with Reo Hatate and Matt O’Riley returning to join Callum McGregor in what was the regular midfield in the first few months of the season. David Turnbull’s injury was ...
