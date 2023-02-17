BingX' s Highlights at European Blockchain Convention Held in Spain

Leggi su iltempo

(Di venerdì 17 febbraio 2023) BARCELONA,, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/, one of the leading crypto exchanges, is excited to announce its sponsorship and attendance for the upcoming 2023 edition of the, which isin Barcelona, and running from 15 to 17 February. This year marks the fifth session of this big event, making for a three-days of activities as more than 200 speakers from the world gather at what's set to be theindustry's major event in. Theis the most influentialevent in Europe. It was born with the mission to accelerate theecosystem. Since its inaugural conference in ...