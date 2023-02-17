BingX's Highlights at European Blockchain Convention Held in Spain (Di venerdì 17 febbraio 2023) BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/
BingX, one of the leading crypto exchanges, is excited to announce its sponsorship and attendance for the upcoming 2023 edition of the European Blockchain Convention, which is Held in Barcelona, and running from 15 to 17 February. This year marks the fifth session of this big event, making for a three-days of activities as more than 200 speakers from the world gather at what's set to be the Blockchain industry's major event in Spain. The European Blockchain Convention is the most influential Blockchain event in Europe. It was born with the mission to accelerate the Blockchain ecosystem. Since its inaugural conference in ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
BingX, one of the leading crypto exchanges, is excited to announce its sponsorship and attendance for the upcoming 2023 edition of the European Blockchain Convention, which is Held in Barcelona, and running from 15 to 17 February. This year marks the fifth session of this big event, making for a three-days of activities as more than 200 speakers from the world gather at what's set to be the Blockchain industry's major event in Spain. The European Blockchain Convention is the most influential Blockchain event in Europe. It was born with the mission to accelerate the Blockchain ecosystem. Since its inaugural conference in ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
BingX's Highlights at European Blockchain Convention Held in SpainBingX, one of the leading crypto exchanges, is excited to announce its sponsorship and attendance for the upcoming 2023 edition of the European Blockchain Convention, which is held in Barcelona, and ...
BingX HighlightsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : BingX Highlights