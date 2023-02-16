XCMG Machinery Aids Emergency Rescue After Turkey's Devastating Earthquakes (Di giovedì 16 febbraio 2023) ANKARA, Turkey, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/
XCMG Machinery (SHE:000425, "XCMG") is racing against time to provide Emergency assistance to Turkey After two Earthquakes struck the region on February 6, the biggest Earthquakes in Turkey since 1939. The XCMG Turkey company is stationed in Ankara, the capital of the country, 700 kilometers from the epicenter. It set up an Emergency Rescue group immediately following the earthquake led by Liu Jiansen, Vice President of XCMG Machinery and General Manager of XCMG Import & Export Co., Ltd. The group has been keeping in close touch with the frontline and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
China's Largest Exported Telescopic Crane, XCMG XCC2000, Completes Its First Assignment in EuropeThe XCC2000 is a product of XCMG Hoisting Machinery, whom provides the most complete product varieties and series in the globe wide. As part of the construction of the wind power project, 20 China - ...
A Fusion of Sci - Fi and Heavy Industry Innovation, Flagship XCMG Machinery Equipment Features in Sci - Fi Blockbuster 'The Wandering Earth II'XUZHOU, China, Jan. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ A fusion of sci - fi adventure and heavy industry innovation, a flagship fleet of customized XCMG Machinery ('XCMG', SHE:000425) equipment is featured in the China - made sci - fi blockbuster 'The Wandering Earth II' directed by Frant Gwo, which opened in movie theaters on Chinese New Year's ...
bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2023: XCMG Excavator Showcases Six Customized New Products, Signs Pre-Sale Orders of Nearly 100 Units of EquipmentNEW DELHI, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Excavator Machinery Business Unit of XCMG (SHE:000425) exhibited six customized excavator products at the 2023 bauma CONEXPO INDIA which was held from ...
