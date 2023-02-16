TECH | Le idee regalo per la Festa del PapàModern Warfare II e Warzone 2.0 - Battle Pass e Bundle per la seconda ...POKÉMON DAY | ARRIVA LA CAMPAGNA POKÉMON INSIEMEYu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL festeggia il suo primo anniversarioGIOCA A CHEF LIFE SU SWITCH DOVE VUOIStray Blade, svelata la data di lancio!GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE DA IL BENVENUTO A CHAINSAW MAN E AI ...RIOT FORGE ANNUNCIA THE MAGESEEKER: A LEAGUE OF LEGENDS STORYNVIDIA Studio: l’edizione speciale di San ValentinoI visori PICO compatibili con lo standard OpenXRUltime Blog

The Kingdom of Bahrain assumes the Presidency of the Digital Cooperation Organization

The Kingdom
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
The Kingdom of Bahrain assumes the Presidency of the Digital Cooperation Organization (Di giovedì 16 febbraio 2023) - RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/

The Kingdom of Bahrain has officially been appointed to the Presidency of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), the global, multilateral Organization dedicated to accelerating the inclusive growth of the Digital economy to create Digital prosperity for all.     His Excellency Mohamed bin Thamer Al Kaabi, Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications, Kingdom of Bahrain, will become the new Chairman of the Council of the DCO. As represented by the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications (MTT), Bahrain will oversee the strategic direction of the DCO for the coming year and support the ongoing execution of key ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Oecd. Substantial services trade liberalisation occurred during 2022

The annual report, which covers services trade regulations in 50 countries, representing more than 80% of global services trade, shows that Japan, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands displayed the ...

Mengoni e le due vite è un Festival che fa il pieno di record

In testa sin dall'inizio, l'artista viter­be­se si è aggiudicato anche la serata delle cover - riuscitissima la rielaborazione di "Let it be" con il coro gospel dei The Kingdom Choir - e il premio ...

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: offerte per i preordini e dove comprare la Collector's Edition  Everyeye Videogiochi

GameStop aprirà i preordini di The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collector's Edition per poche ore  Pokémon Millennium

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Apertura preordini della Collector’s Edition  GameSoul

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, fan sul piede di guerra per il bonus pre-ordine  Spaziogames.it

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: alcune immagini dimostrano che la distanza di caricamento è migliorata  Multiplayer.it

Assistant Minister Of Finance Chairs Saudi Delegation To Meeting Of IFAD's Board Of Governors

Assistant Minister of Finance for Macro-Fiscal Policies and International Relations Abdulmohsen bin Saad Al-Khalaf has ch ...

As Spain advances trans rights, other pioneers hesitate

Among those who have reimposed restrictions are Sweden and Finland, while in the United Kingdom, Westminster last month blocked a Scottish trans rights law similar to Spain's. The bitter dispute over ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Kingdom
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : The Kingdom Kingdom Bahrain assumes Presidency Digital