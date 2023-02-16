Redemption - Venom DLC Trailer | Marvel's Midnight SunsMLB TAP SPORTS BASEBALL 2023 SCEGLIE JULIO RODRÍGUEZNuovo trailer di gioco di Kerbal Space Program 2WWE 2K23 - Ringside Report #2NUOVO VIDOC IN OCCASIONE DEL LANCIO DI DESTINY 2: L'ECLISSIOttieni il tuo Friend's Pass e accedi alla Curator's Cut di The Devil ...TOWER OF FANTASY PRESENTA UMI, L’ULTIMO SIMULACRO IN ARRIVO IN-GAMEWild West Dynasty: Fuori Ora! CAMPIONATI ITALIANI ASSOLUTIINDOOR: SABATO (18) E DOMENICA (19) LO ...Al via i Campionati Internazionali Pokémon 2023 dell'OceaniaUltime Blog

The Doors when you’re strange | Curiosità sul docufilm di Rai 5

The Doors
The Doors when you’re strange | Curiosità sul docufilm di Rai 5 (Di giovedì 16 febbraio 2023) Il docufilm in onda in seconda serata, giovedì 16 febbraio 2023, su Rai 5 è interamente dedicato ad un gruppo musicale che ha scritto la storia negli anni 70. Con il titolo The Doors when you’re strange, vediamo insieme di cosa tratta. The Doors when you’re strange, regia e cast Il docufilm The Doors when you’re strange nasce dalla regia di Tom DiCillo. Partecipano al programma attori ed interpreti famosi tra cui Johnny Depp , John Densmore , Robby Krieger , Ray Manzarek , Jim Morrison , Jim Ladd. Il contenuto del docufilm Il docufilm parte dal presupposto che Jim Morrison è stata la voce protagonista della musica tra ...
