Pharming provides update on EMA regulatory review of leniolisib for APDS in Europe

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 16 febbraio 2023) EMA Marketing Authorisation Application forchanged to standardtimetable LEIDEN, Netherlands, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/Group N.V. ("" or "the Company") (EURONEXT Amsterdam: PHARM) (Nasdaq: PHAR) announces that thean Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Human Medicinal Products (CHMP) has decided to shift its assessment of the Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) forto a standardtimetable.is an oral selective phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta (PI3K?) inhibitor underas a treatment for activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome (), a rare primary immunodeficiency, in adolescents and adults ...