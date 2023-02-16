TECH | Le idee regalo per la Festa del PapàModern Warfare II e Warzone 2.0 - Battle Pass e Bundle per la seconda ...POKÉMON DAY | ARRIVA LA CAMPAGNA POKÉMON INSIEMEYu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL festeggia il suo primo anniversarioGIOCA A CHEF LIFE SU SWITCH DOVE VUOIStray Blade, svelata la data di lancio!GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE DA IL BENVENUTO A CHAINSAW MAN E AI ...RIOT FORGE ANNUNCIA THE MAGESEEKER: A LEAGUE OF LEGENDS STORYNVIDIA Studio: l’edizione speciale di San ValentinoI visori PICO compatibili con lo standard OpenXRUltime Blog

Pharming provides update on EMA regulatory review of leniolisib for APDS in Europe

Pharming provides update on EMA regulatory review of leniolisib for APDS in Europe (Di giovedì 16 febbraio 2023) EMA Marketing Authorisation Application for leniolisib changed to standard review timetable LEIDEN, Netherlands, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming" or "the Company") (EURONEXT Amsterdam: PHARM) (Nasdaq: PHAR) announces that the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Human Medicinal Products (CHMP) has decided to shift its assessment of the Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) for leniolisib to a standard review timetable. leniolisib is an oral selective phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta (PI3K?) inhibitor under regulatory review as a treatment for activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome (APDS), a rare primary immunodeficiency, in adolescents and adults ...
Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming" or "the Company") (EURONEXT Amsterdam: PHARM) (Nasdaq: PHAR) announces that the European Medicines ...

Pharming Group N.V.: Pharming provides update on EMA regulatory review of leniolisib for APDS in Europe

EMA Marketing Authorisation Application for leniolisib changed to standard review timetable LEIDEN, Netherlands, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming" or "the Company") ...
