OPPO Heralds A New Benchmark For Flip Phones With Release Of Find N2 Flip Worldwide on February 15 2023

(Di giovedì 16 febbraio 2023) (Adnkronos) – •N2global availability, colours and pricing to be announced15 •Join the global YouTube launch event and #SeeMoreInASnap •Foldablespeda revolutionary cover screen, long-lasting and fast-charging battery LONDON, UK – Media OutReach –, the world’s leading smart device brand, will announce a newforon15,full details of theN2revealed at its global launch event in London, UK. “Our research into foldable smartbegan in early 2018, ...

iPhone 14: il design interno viene elogiato da tutti Telefonino.net

I pieghevoli saranno il nuovo standard degli smartphone, parola di Samsung TuttoAndroid.net

OnePlus 10 Pro in SUPER OFFERTA su Amazon è IMPERDIBILE ... Telefonino.net

Xiaomi 13 sarà il telefono PERFETTO per giocare Telefonino.net

Pixel 6 e 6 Pro, record di vendite in Europa per la prima volta Telefonino.net

Our research into foldable smartphones began in early 2018, and in 2021 we surprised and delighted our customers with the launch of our first foldable phone, the Find N, which offered an almost ...“Our research into foldable smartphones began in early 2018, and in 2021 we surprised and delighted our customers with the launch of our first foldable phone, the Find N, which offered an almost ...