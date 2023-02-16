Al via i Campionati Internazionali Pokémon 2023 dell'OceaniaCellularline - nuovi accessori per Samsung Galaxy S23Lo Yu-Gi-Oh! National Championships 2023 inizia a maggioDRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS - stagione 2 disponibileTECH | Le idee regalo per la Festa del PapàModern Warfare II e Warzone 2.0 - Battle Pass e Bundle per la seconda ...POKÉMON DAY | ARRIVA LA CAMPAGNA POKÉMON INSIEMEYu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL festeggia il suo primo anniversarioGIOCA A CHEF LIFE SU SWITCH DOVE VUOIStray Blade, svelata la data di lancio!Ultime Blog

Modular Content Powers Omnichannel Engagement at Speed and Scale (Di giovedì 16 febbraio 2023) - Digital marketing innovators cut time to market by more than half and drive more meaningful Engagements across the biopharma industry with Veeva Vault PromoMats BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that  biopharmas are leveraging Veeva Vault PromoMats for Modular Content to accelerate medical, legal, and regulatory (MLR) reviews and drive more impactful Engagement across channels and regions. With eight of the top 10 biopharmas using Vault PromoMats for Modular Content, and over 20 emerging companies starting to set a foundation, the industry is making the push to digital to deliver personalized, compliant Content faster, and at Scale. "Our customers are at the forefront of digital marketing, ...
