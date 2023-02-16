Modular Content Powers Omnichannel Engagement at Speed and Scale (Di giovedì 16 febbraio 2023) - Digital marketing innovators cut time to market by more than half and drive more meaningful Engagements across the biopharma industry with Veeva Vault PromoMats BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that biopharmas are leveraging Veeva Vault PromoMats for Modular Content to accelerate medical, legal, and regulatory (MLR) reviews and drive more impactful Engagement across channels and regions. With eight of the top 10 biopharmas using Vault PromoMats for Modular Content, and over 20 emerging companies starting to set a foundation, the industry is making the push to digital to deliver personalized, compliant Content faster, and at Scale. "Our customers are at the forefront of digital marketing, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
