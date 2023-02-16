TECH | Le idee regalo per la Festa del PapàModern Warfare II e Warzone 2.0 - Battle Pass e Bundle per la seconda ...POKÉMON DAY | ARRIVA LA CAMPAGNA POKÉMON INSIEMEYu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL festeggia il suo primo anniversarioGIOCA A CHEF LIFE SU SWITCH DOVE VUOIStray Blade, svelata la data di lancio!GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE DA IL BENVENUTO A CHAINSAW MAN E AI ...RIOT FORGE ANNUNCIA THE MAGESEEKER: A LEAGUE OF LEGENDS STORYNVIDIA Studio: l’edizione speciale di San ValentinoI visori PICO compatibili con lo standard OpenXRUltime Blog

KellyOCG Appoints RPO Lead in EMEA (Di giovedì 16 febbraio 2023) Ekaterina Gorokhova will drive continued growth of the businesses' regional footprint and client portfolio LONDON, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/

KellyOCG, the outsourcing and consulting group of Kelly, has appointed Ekaterina (Katya) Gorokhova vice president and practice Lead for KellyOCG EMEA Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO). Gorokhova will oversee the ongoing expansion of KellyOCG in the region partnering with clients to design RPO solutions that augment and enhance their talent acquisition strategies for full-time workers. Gorokhova previously worked on the staffing side of the business for Kelly. She reports to KellyOCG President Tammy Browning in her new role. "Katya is an outstanding Leader with more than two decades of industry experience who truly ...
