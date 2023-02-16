HABANOS, S.A. PRESENTED RAFAEL GONZALEZ CORONAS DE LONSDALES EXCLUSIVELY IN PORTUGAL (Di giovedì 16 febbraio 2023) - EMPOR, Importação e Exportação S.A., exclusive distributor of HABANOS, S.A. for PORTUGAL, PRESENTED the new RAFAEL González CORONAS de LONSDALES (48 ring gauge x 127mm length) HAVANA, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/
HABANOS, S.A., through its only distributor for PORTUGAL, EMPOR Importação e Exportação S.A., EXCLUSIVELY PRESENTED the new RAFAEL González CORONAS de LONSDALES vitola. The launch was held at an in-person event where gastronomy and music provided the setting for a magical gala full of surprises. During the event, 110 lucky people were able to become acquainted with and taste first-hand the new product of the RAFAEL González brand, as well ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
HABANOS, S.A. PRESENTED IN SWITZERLAND, IN A WORLD PREMIERE, THE MONTECRISTO L'ESPRIT x S.T. DUPONT COLLECTIONPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1991954/Habanos_SA.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/habanos - sa - presented - in - switzerland - in - a - world - ...
HABANOS, S.A. CELEBRATED THE CHINESE NEW YEAR EXCLUSIVELY WITH THE NEW VITOLA COHIBA SIGLO DE ORO- The Pacific Cigar Co. LTD and Infifon HK, exclusive distributors of Habanos, S. A., presented Cohiba Siglo de Oro at a multiple event held simultaneously in several Asian countries - This vitola will be the first to include NFC technology in its cases, which will ...
“An exceptional art de vivre” – Habanos unveils Montecristo L’Esprit x S.T. Dupont collectionThe Cuban cigar specialist’s latest line, which includes a Montecristo vitola and three humidors, is a collaboration with French luxury goods company S.T. Dupont.
