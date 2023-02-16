TECH | Le idee regalo per la Festa del PapàModern Warfare II e Warzone 2.0 - Battle Pass e Bundle per la seconda ...POKÉMON DAY | ARRIVA LA CAMPAGNA POKÉMON INSIEMEYu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL festeggia il suo primo anniversarioGIOCA A CHEF LIFE SU SWITCH DOVE VUOIStray Blade, svelata la data di lancio!GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE DA IL BENVENUTO A CHAINSAW MAN E AI ...RIOT FORGE ANNUNCIA THE MAGESEEKER: A LEAGUE OF LEGENDS STORYNVIDIA Studio: l’edizione speciale di San ValentinoI visori PICO compatibili con lo standard OpenXRUltime Blog

GORE INITIATES STUDY TO EVALUATE GORE® VIABAHN® VBX BALLOON EXPANDABLE ENDOPROSTHESIS AS BRIDGING STENT (Di giovedì 16 febbraio 2023) The EMBRACE Registry aims to EVALUATE safety and performance of the GORE® VIABAHN® VBX BALLOON EXPANDABLE ENDOPROSTHESIS when used as a BRIDGING STENT with branched and fenestrated endografts in the treatment of aortic aneurysms involving the renal-mesenteric arteries. PUTZBRUNN, Germany, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/

W. L. GORE & Associates, Inc. (GORE) announced that it is initiating the EMBRACE Registry to capture real-world data about the GORE® VIABAHN® VBX BALLOON EXPANDABLE ENDOPROSTHESIS (VBX STENT Graft) used as a BRIDGING STENT in conjunction with a branched/fenestrated ...
The EMBRACE Registry aims to evaluate safety and performance of the GORE ® VIABAHN ® VBX Balloon Expandable Endoprosthesis when used as a bridging stent with branched and fenestrated endografts in the ...

The EMBRACE Registry aims to evaluate safety and performance of the GORE® VIABAHN® VBX Balloon Expandable Endoprosthesis when used as a bridging ...
