Cardiff-Reading venerdì 17 febbraio 2023 ore 21 | 00 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Cardiff-Reading (venerdì 17 febbraio 2023 ore 21:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di giovedì 16 febbraio 2023) Il Cardiff City viene da una vittoria in trasferta per 1-0 sul campo del Birmingham ma la sua situazione di classifica resta precaria, con il baratro sempre molto prossimo. Anche il Reading ha ottenuto una vittoria martedì sera, per 2-1 contro il Rotherham, tornando a vincere in ELF Championship dopo quattro partite. I Royals stazionano InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
Former Reading FC trialist hoping to 'prove people wrong' as he aims to down Paul Ince's side

Former Reading FC trialist Connor Wickham says he is looking to 'prove a few people wrong' as he gears up to face Royals with Cardiff City. The 29-year-old spent some time with Royals last summer ...

Opening date announced for Wales' first Popeyes Chicken restaurant

Founded in Louisiana over 50 years ago, Popeyes offers a selection of chicken products including fried chicken sandwiches, hot wings and tenders, as well as American-inspired sides and sweet treats.
