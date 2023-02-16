Alpine, Szafnauer: 'Più podi e meno ritiri nel 2023' (Di giovedì 16 febbraio 2023) La A523 parte con un obiettivo : confermarsi come quarta forza del Mondiale, provando però nel corso del 2023 a ridurre il gap nei confronti dei tre top team, Ferrari, Red Bull e Mercedes . Scopo da ...Leggi su autosprint.corrieredellosport
F1: presentata la Alpine A523 di Ocon e Gasly... annunciato come pilota Alpine lo scorso ottobre. La coppia ha una storia consolidata di amicizia, ... Il Team Principal Otmar Szafnauer inizia il suo secondo anno al timone dopo aver contribuito a ...
Formula 1 - Alpine, ecco le immagini della A523Ciò significa più traguardi, più punti e meno ritiri", parole di Otmar Szafnauer, team principal della Alpine, che ha poi aggiunto 'Ho grandi aspettative da parte di tutti i membri del team, non ...
Alpine's Rac(H)er programme for equal opportunity announces new talents and the creation of its Human High-Performance CentreAlpine has taken another step forwards in its commitment to promote inclusion in all areas of the industry, from technical functions to racing, thanks to Rac(H)er, its programme launched in July 2022 ...
Motor racing-Alpine target F1 podiums and closing gap to top threeRenault-owned Alpine launched their A523 Formula One car on Thursday with an all-French lineup of Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly tasked with a target of podiums, finishing fourth as a bare minimum and ...
