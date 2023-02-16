AEW | Thunder Rosa è tornata on the road | ha parlato con diverse colleghe cercando di riappacificare i rapporti

(Di giovedì 16 febbraio 2023)è stata costretta a rendere vacande l’AEW Women’s Title qualche mese fa a causa di un infortunio. Si è detto, però, che iconaltrefossero tutt’altro che buoni, in particolare icon Britt Baker e Jamie Hayter sono stati descritti come problematici. Ora l’ex campionessa èon thecon la Compagnia e proprio nella giornata di ieri, prima della messa in onda di Dynamite, si è tenuto un meeting in cuihaallenel tentativo di rasserenare il clima. Sembra che tale incontro abbia dato riscontri positivi.ha chiesto scusa per alcuni suoi comportamenti Secondo quanto ...

AEW gathered its women's roster for a meeting addressing this controversial star recently... AEW recently held a backstage meeting to ease tension between Thunder Rosa and the rest of the company's ...One of the top professional wrestling stars in Japan shared her advice for Thunder Rosa, who is making her way back from a major back injury.