AEW: Thunder Rosa è tornata on the road, ha parlato con diverse colleghe cercando di riappacificare i rapporti (Di giovedì 16 febbraio 2023) Thunder Rosa è stata costretta a rendere vacande l’AEW Women’s Title qualche mese fa a causa di un infortunio. Si è detto, però, che i rapporti con diverse altre colleghe fossero tutt’altro che buoni, in particolare i rapporti con Britt Baker e Jamie Hayter sono stati descritti come problematici. Ora l’ex campionessa è tornata on the road con la Compagnia e proprio nella giornata di ieri, prima della messa in onda di Dynamite, si è tenuto un meeting in cui Rosa ha parlato alle colleghe nel tentativo di rasserenare il clima. Sembra che tale incontro abbia dato riscontri positivi. Thunder Rosa ha chiesto scusa per alcuni suoi comportamenti Secondo quanto ...Leggi su zonawrestling
AEW Held Backstage Meeting Over Controversial Star's ReturnAEW gathered its women's roster for a meeting addressing this controversial star recently... AEW recently held a backstage meeting to ease tension between Thunder Rosa and the rest of the company's ...
Tokyo Joshi Pro Star Gives AEW's Thunder Rosa Some Advice On Her Recovery From InjuryOne of the top professional wrestling stars in Japan shared her advice for Thunder Rosa, who is making her way back from a major back injury.
