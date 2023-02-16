40th Niwano Peace Prize Awarded to Rajagopal P.V. of India (Di giovedì 16 febbraio 2023) TOKYO, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The Niwano Peace Foundation will award the 40th Niwano Peace Prize to Rajagopal P.V. of India in recognition of his extraordinary work for the poorest and most marginalized of his country, and his struggle for the equal human dignity and equal rights of every man and woman, irrespective of caste or gender. An award presentation ceremony will take place in Tokyo on May 11. In addition to an award certificate, Rajagopal, 74, will receive a medal and a cash Prize of 20 million yen. His particular accomplishments include negotiating the surrender and rehabilitation of gangs, and his commitment to care for the environment due to the poor's primary needs for water, land, and forests. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
