Xposure International Photography Festival gathers the world's best photographers in Sharjah (Di mercoledì 15 febbraio 2023) - Sharjah, UAE, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The 7th edition of the Xposure International Photography Festival, organized by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), opened its biggest edition yet this year with the participation of more than 100 leading photographers from around the world and 68 spectacular solo and group exhibitions featuring 1,794 photographs. The seven-day event at Expo Center Sharjah provides a unique opportunity for content creators to interact with the world's leading visual storytellers. The welcoming speech at the opening ceremony focused on the powerful role of Photography in breaking down stereotypes that lead to false and inaccurate perceptions about people, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
