WWE | Meiko Satomura sfida Roxanne Perez | possibile scontro a NXT Roadblock?

WWE: Il ritorno di Meiko Satomura e una Open Challenge annunciati per la prossima settimana ad NXT Zona Wrestling

NXT Risultati Live 14-02-2023 - WWE The Shield Of Wrestling

NXT, Spariti completamente due ex campioni: le ultime da Shawn ... World Wrestling

Meiko Satomura raggiunge 365 giorni di regno in WWE The Shield Of Wrestling

Meiko Satomura ha sconfitto Roxanne Perez ad NXT 2.0 The Shield Of Wrestling

WWE NXT Roadblock 2023 announced, while Title Matches and more were set during the February 14th edition of the Tuesday Night show in Orlando, Florida.WWE NXT Vengeance Day is now in the books and the journey towards ... but after NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez teamed up with Meiko Satomura, Satomura made it clear she wants a shot at Perez's ...