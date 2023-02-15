TECH | Le idee regalo per la Festa del PapàModern Warfare II e Warzone 2.0 - Battle Pass e Bundle per la seconda ...POKÉMON DAY | ARRIVA LA CAMPAGNA POKÉMON INSIEMEYu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL festeggia il suo primo anniversarioGIOCA A CHEF LIFE SU SWITCH DOVE VUOIStray Blade, svelata la data di lancio!GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE DA IL BENVENUTO A CHAINSAW MAN E AI ...RIOT FORGE ANNUNCIA THE MAGESEEKER: A LEAGUE OF LEGENDS STORYNVIDIA Studio: l’edizione speciale di San ValentinoI visori PICO compatibili con lo standard OpenXRUltime Blog

WWE | Kota Ibushi non avrebbe scartato l’idea di firmare per la compagnia

WWE Kota
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

zazoom
Commenta
WWE: Kota Ibushi non avrebbe scartato l’idea di firmare per la compagnia (Di mercoledì 15 febbraio 2023) Il panorama del wrestling mondiale è in continua evoluzione e spesso possono accadere cose incredibili: tra queste, potrebbe accadere che uno dei più grandi talenti del Giappone passi in WWE. Stiamo ovviamente parlando di Kota Ibushi, che da qualche tempo non è più sotto contratto con la NJPW e sta cercando una nuova casa: sebbene sia fortissimo l’interesse dell’AEW (e Ibushi ricambierebbe questo interesse), anche la WWE potrebbe essere una valida alternativa. Solo rumors? Dark Puroresu Flowsion ha parlato con Kota Ibushi e ha twittato quanto segue:“Abbiamo appena parlato con Kota Ibushi. Ha una GRANDE considerazione per l’AEW, ma ha dichiarato di non aver ‘scartato’ l’ipotesi WWE “Certo, sono interessato. Sono bravo a creare stelle, ...
Leggi su zonawrestling

Kota Ibushi apre ad un possibile approdo in WWE  The Shield Of Wrestling

Kota Ibushi vuole ancora Sami Zayn, Finn Balor e Nakamura  The Shield Of Wrestling

Kota Ibushi è ufficialmente un free agent  Tuttowrestling

Mike Bailey pronto a infrangere nuovi record durante la ...  World Wrestling

GCW: Sold Out per Bloodsport 9  The Shield Of Wrestling

A beginner's guide to All Elite Wrestling: What is it And what should you expect

For the first time, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is coming to ESPN across Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands. But what is AEW What's the big deal Who's in AEW and what should you expect

Why AEW Should Sign Kota Ibushi (& Why WWE Should Sign The NJPW Icon)

After suffering a major injury, and a number of setbacks, longtime star of New Japan, Kota Ibushi, became a free agent at the beginning of February 2023. With a few matches lined up on the independent ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WWE Kota
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : WWE Kota Kota Ibushi avrebbe scartato l’idea