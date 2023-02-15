WWE | Kota Ibushi non avrebbe scartato l’idea di firmare per la compagnia

(Di mercoledì 15 febbraio 2023) Il panorama del wrestling mondiale è in continua evoluzione e spesso possono accadere cose incredibili: tra queste, potrebbe accadere che uno dei più grandi talenti del Giappone passi in WWE. Stiamo ovviamente parlando di, che da qualche tempo non è più sotto contratto con la NJPW e sta cercando una nuova casa: sebbene sia fortissimo l’interesse dell’AEW (ericambierebbe questo interesse), anche la WWE potrebbe essere una valida alternativa. Solo rumors? Dark Puroresu Flowsion ha parlato cone ha twittato quanto segue:“Abbiamo appena parlato con. Ha una GRANDE considerazione per l’AEW, ma ha dichiarato di non aver ‘’ l’ipotesi WWE “Certo, sono interessato. Sono bravo a creare stelle, ...

Kota Ibushi apre ad un possibile approdo in WWE The Shield Of Wrestling

Kota Ibushi vuole ancora Sami Zayn, Finn Balor e Nakamura The Shield Of Wrestling

Kota Ibushi è ufficialmente un free agent Tuttowrestling

Mike Bailey pronto a infrangere nuovi record durante la ... World Wrestling

GCW: Sold Out per Bloodsport 9 The Shield Of Wrestling

For the first time, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is coming to ESPN across Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands. But what is AEW What's the big deal Who's in AEW and what should you expectAfter suffering a major injury, and a number of setbacks, longtime star of New Japan, Kota Ibushi, became a free agent at the beginning of February 2023. With a few matches lined up on the independent ...