WWE: Kota Ibushi non avrebbe scartato l’idea di firmare per la compagnia (Di mercoledì 15 febbraio 2023) Il panorama del wrestling mondiale è in continua evoluzione e spesso possono accadere cose incredibili: tra queste, potrebbe accadere che uno dei più grandi talenti del Giappone passi in WWE. Stiamo ovviamente parlando di Kota Ibushi, che da qualche tempo non è più sotto contratto con la NJPW e sta cercando una nuova casa: sebbene sia fortissimo l’interesse dell’AEW (e Ibushi ricambierebbe questo interesse), anche la WWE potrebbe essere una valida alternativa. Solo rumors? Dark Puroresu Flowsion ha parlato con Kota Ibushi e ha twittato quanto segue:“Abbiamo appena parlato con Kota Ibushi. Ha una GRANDE considerazione per l’AEW, ma ha dichiarato di non aver ‘scartato’ l’ipotesi WWE “Certo, sono interessato. Sono bravo a creare stelle, ...Leggi su zonawrestling
