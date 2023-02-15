NVIDIA Studio: l’edizione speciale di San ValentinoI visori PICO compatibili con lo standard OpenXRUN CARNEVALE SUPERJourney To The Savage Planet: Employee of the Month Edition è ...Il 4° anniversario di Apex Legends segna una nuova era per il Battle ...Guarda il trailer di San Valentino di Park BeyondVoxel Madness: nasce in The Sandbox il distretto del gamingFARMING SIMULATOR 22 - ANNUNCIATO IL GÖWEIL PACKOverwatch 2: Innamorati con l'evento Ultra ValentinoRED BULL CONTINUA A PUNTARE SU TWITCHUltime Blog

WWE | Grayson Waller cacciato dall’arena | ai massimi la tensione tra lui e Shawn Michaels!

WWE Grayson
WWE: Grayson Waller cacciato dall’arena, ai massimi la tensione tra lui e Shawn Michaels! (Di mercoledì 15 febbraio 2023) Durante l’ultima puntata di NXT, Grayson Waller ha fatto il suo ritorno dopo la (mini) sospensione in seguito a quanto successo nel post-NXT Vengeance Day tra lui e Shawn Michaels. Ed, a differenza dei toni avuti un paio di settimane fa, la situazione è decisamente sfuggita di mano. Waller, dopo aver perso il match contro Tyler Bate, ha letteralmente dato di matto, scagliandosi contro HBK, in maniera piuttosto violenta. Dopo l’incontro l’australiano è arrivato nella celebre “gorilla position”, minacciando lo stesso Mr. Wrestlemania. Quest’ultimo, furente, ha chiesto a Matt Bloom di scortare Waller fuori dall’edificio, chiedendo a gran voce di andare velocemente in fascia pubblicitaria. Ma Waller ha avuto ancora qualcosa da dire L’australiano, durante il suo ...
