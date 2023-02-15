WWE: Grayson Waller cacciato dall’arena, ai massimi la tensione tra lui e Shawn Michaels! (Di mercoledì 15 febbraio 2023) Durante l’ultima puntata di NXT, Grayson Waller ha fatto il suo ritorno dopo la (mini) sospensione in seguito a quanto successo nel post-NXT Vengeance Day tra lui e Shawn Michaels. Ed, a differenza dei toni avuti un paio di settimane fa, la situazione è decisamente sfuggita di mano. Waller, dopo aver perso il match contro Tyler Bate, ha letteralmente dato di matto, scagliandosi contro HBK, in maniera piuttosto violenta. Dopo l’incontro l’australiano è arrivato nella celebre “gorilla position”, minacciando lo stesso Mr. Wrestlemania. Quest’ultimo, furente, ha chiesto a Matt Bloom di scortare Waller fuori dall’edificio, chiedendo a gran voce di andare velocemente in fascia pubblicitaria. Ma Waller ha avuto ancora qualcosa da dire L’australiano, durante il suo ...Leggi su zonawrestling
WWE 2K23, svelato il roster completo disponile al lancio: quasi 180 lottatori presentiVisual Concepts e 2K Games hanno finalmente svelato il roster completo di WWE 2K23 , il nuovo gioco di wrestling in uscita il 17 marzo su PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S ...Dolin Goldberg Grayson ...
WWE 2k23: svelato il roster completoLe leggende della WWE preferite dai fan, tra cui la Cover Superstar John Cena , The Undertaker, ...Edge Elias Eric Bischoff Erik Ezekiel Faarooq Giovanni Vinci Finn Bálor Gigi Dolin Goldberg Grayson ...
WWE: Grayson Waller interrompe la conferenza di Shawn Michaels, volano parole grosse dopo NXT Vengeance Day! Zona Wrestling
WWE: Sospeso Grayson Waller per le sue azioni post NXT Vengeance Day Spazio Wrestling
Grayson Waller sospeso per una settimana da NXT The Shield Of Wrestling
NXT Risultati Live 14-02-2023 - WWE The Shield Of Wrestling
WWE: Risultati WWE NXT 14-02-2023 Spazio Wrestling
WWE star Grayson Waller ejected from arena after another backstage row with Shawn MichaelsWWE superstar Grayson Waller found himself being evicted from the NXT arena after another tense row with Shawn Michaels. The rising star has had some issues with his Hall of Famer boss in recent weeks ...
WWE star Grayson Waller ejected from arena after another backstage row with boss Shawn MichaelsWWE superstar Grayson Waller found himself being evicted from the NXT arena after another tense row with Shawn Michaels. The rising star has had some issues with his Hall of Famer boss in recent weeks ...
WWE GraysonSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WWE Grayson