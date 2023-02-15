WWE | Grayson Waller cacciato dall’arena | ai massimi la tensione tra lui e Shawn Michaels!

Visual Concepts e 2K Games hanno finalmente svelato il roster completo di2K23 , il nuovo gioco di wrestling in uscita il 17 marzo su PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S ...Dolin Goldberg...Le leggende dellapreferite dai fan, tra cui la Cover Superstar John Cena , The Undertaker, ...Edge Elias Eric Bischoff Erik Ezekiel Faarooq Giovanni Vinci Finn Bálor Gigi Dolin Goldberg...

WWE: Grayson Waller interrompe la conferenza di Shawn Michaels, volano parole grosse dopo NXT Vengeance Day! Zona Wrestling

WWE: Sospeso Grayson Waller per le sue azioni post NXT Vengeance Day Spazio Wrestling

Grayson Waller sospeso per una settimana da NXT The Shield Of Wrestling

NXT Risultati Live 14-02-2023 - WWE The Shield Of Wrestling

WWE: Risultati WWE NXT 14-02-2023 Spazio Wrestling

WWE superstar Grayson Waller found himself being evicted from the NXT arena after another tense row with Shawn Michaels. The rising star has had some issues with his Hall of Famer boss in recent weeks ...WWE superstar Grayson Waller found himself being evicted from the NXT arena after another tense row with Shawn Michaels. The rising star has had some issues with his Hall of Famer boss in recent weeks ...