VisIC Technologies paves the way to high-power GaN traction inverters | successfully operating a BEV motor

VisIC Technologies demonstrates an efficient Gallium Nitride based 3-phase traction inverter with an automotive-grade PMSM motor NESS ZIONA, Israel, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VisIC Technologies ...Performance-oriented vehicles deliver quicker acceleration than most other vehicles in the market. These vehicles are also favored by drivers who spend time on the racetrack often. One of the most ...