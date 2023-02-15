NVIDIA Studio: l’edizione speciale di San ValentinoI visori PICO compatibili con lo standard OpenXRUN CARNEVALE SUPERJourney To The Savage Planet: Employee of the Month Edition è ...Il 4° anniversario di Apex Legends segna una nuova era per il Battle ...Guarda il trailer di San Valentino di Park BeyondVoxel Madness: nasce in The Sandbox il distretto del gamingFARMING SIMULATOR 22 - ANNUNCIATO IL GÖWEIL PACKOverwatch 2: Innamorati con l'evento Ultra ValentinoRED BULL CONTINUA A PUNTARE SU TWITCHUltime Blog

VisIC Technologies paves the way to high-power GaN traction inverters | successfully operating a BEV motor

VisIC Technologies paves the way to high-power GaN traction inverters, successfully operating a BEV motor (Di mercoledì 15 febbraio 2023) - VisIC Technologies demonstrates an efficient Gallium Nitride based 3-phase traction inverter with an automotive-grade PMSM motor NESS ZIONA, Israel, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 VisIC Technologies Ltd. successfully tested its 2.2m? 650V half-bridge power module, consisting of 4 parallel 8m? power FET, in a 3-phase configuration on a dyno-test-bench using a PMSM motor at a major automotive OEM. Thanks to this, VisIC Technologies has proven that their D³GaN (Direct Drive D-Mode Gallium-Nitride) semiconductor technology is well-suited even for the most challenging high-power automotive applications. Concerns about parallelization and oscillations ...
