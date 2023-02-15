VisIC Technologies paves the way to high-power GaN traction inverters, successfully operating a BEV motor (Di mercoledì 15 febbraio 2023) - VisIC Technologies demonstrates an efficient Gallium Nitride based 3-phase traction inverter with an automotive-grade PMSM motor NESS ZIONA, Israel, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/
VisIC Technologies Ltd. successfully tested its 2.2m? 650V half-bridge power module, consisting of 4 parallel 8m? power FET, in a 3-phase configuration on a dyno-test-bench using a PMSM motor at a major automotive OEM. Thanks to this, VisIC Technologies has proven that their D³GaN (Direct Drive D-Mode Gallium-Nitride) semiconductor technology is well-suited even for the most challenging high-power automotive applications. Concerns about parallelization and oscillations ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
VisIC Technologies Ltd. successfully tested its 2.2m? 650V half-bridge power module, consisting of 4 parallel 8m? power FET, in a 3-phase configuration on a dyno-test-bench using a PMSM motor at a major automotive OEM. Thanks to this, VisIC Technologies has proven that their D³GaN (Direct Drive D-Mode Gallium-Nitride) semiconductor technology is well-suited even for the most challenging high-power automotive applications. Concerns about parallelization and oscillations ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
POLIFLASH MAGAZINE - Marelli Motorsport e Politecnico insieme ... PoliFlash - Politecnico di Torino Magazine
Marelli e Politecnico di Torino: al lavoro per un inverter a 900 volt - Quattroruote.it Quattroruote
Modena Volley-Vero Volley Monza 1-3, la diretta scritta del Torneo ... Parlando di Sport
Pallavolo: palleggiatore Zimmermann al Vero Volley Monza Il Cittadino di Monza e Brianza
Pallavolo: Vero Volley Monza no a Perugia, c'è Milano Il Cittadino di Monza e Brianza
VisIC Technologies paves the way to high-power GaN traction inverters, successfully operating a BEV motorVisIC Technologies demonstrates an efficient Gallium Nitride based 3-phase traction inverter with an automotive-grade PMSM motor NESS ZIONA, Israel, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VisIC Technologies ...
Customers Who Are in Search of a Sportscar Near the Waukesha, WI, area Can Purchase the 2023 Nissan GTRPerformance-oriented vehicles deliver quicker acceleration than most other vehicles in the market. These vehicles are also favored by drivers who spend time on the racetrack often. One of the most ...
VisIC TechnologiesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : VisIC Technologies