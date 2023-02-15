The Last of Us, Bella Ramsey replica ai commenti di alcuni fan omofobi: “Abituatevi” alle storie gay (Di mercoledì 15 febbraio 2023) Bella Ramsey ha un semplice consiglio da dare agli spettatori omofobi sconvolti dalla presenza di scene omosessuali in The Last of Us: “Abituatevi”. La 19enne britannica interpreta il personaggio di Ellie nell’adattamento del videogioco. La nuova serie firmata HBO, in Italia in esclusiva su Sky e in streaming solo su Now, è stata accolta con entusiasmo dal pubblico di tutto il mondo ed è già un grandissimo successo per la critica. Ma tra i commenti positivi spuntano anche le polemiche. Sterili, discriminatorie, omofobiche. Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da Bella Ramsey (@BellaRamsey) In particolare a finire sotto osservazione è stato il ...Leggi su luce.lanazione
The Last of Us - Bella Ramsey replica ai commenti di alcuni fan omofobi : 'Abituatevi' alle storie gay
