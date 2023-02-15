TECH | Le idee regalo per la Festa del PapàModern Warfare II e Warzone 2.0 - Battle Pass e Bundle per la seconda ...POKÉMON DAY | ARRIVA LA CAMPAGNA POKÉMON INSIEMEYu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL festeggia il suo primo anniversarioGIOCA A CHEF LIFE SU SWITCH DOVE VUOIStray Blade, svelata la data di lancio!GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE DA IL BENVENUTO A CHAINSAW MAN E AI ...RIOT FORGE ANNUNCIA THE MAGESEEKER: A LEAGUE OF LEGENDS STORYNVIDIA Studio: l’edizione speciale di San ValentinoI visori PICO compatibili con lo standard OpenXRUltime Blog

Strava Appoints Anita Patwardhan Butler as Chief Design Officer

Strava Appoints
Strava Appoints Anita Patwardhan Butler as Chief Design Officer (Di mercoledì 15 febbraio 2023) Butler brings in-depth global product and Design experience to the subscription platform SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 15, 2023

 Strava, the subscription platform at the center of connected fitness, today announced the hire of Anita Patwardhan Butler as its first Chief Design Officer. In this role, Butler will oversee all of Strava's Design and innovation aspects including brand and marketing Design, product Design, research and content Design, helping the brand inspire movement for active people in over 195 countries globally.  "The opportunity to further build a meaningful product that inspires and enriches people's lives the ...
