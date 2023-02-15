NVIDIA Studio: l’edizione speciale di San ValentinoI visori PICO compatibili con lo standard OpenXRUN CARNEVALE SUPERJourney To The Savage Planet: Employee of the Month Edition è ...Il 4° anniversario di Apex Legends segna una nuova era per il Battle ...Guarda il trailer di San Valentino di Park BeyondVoxel Madness: nasce in The Sandbox il distretto del gamingFARMING SIMULATOR 22 - ANNUNCIATO IL GÖWEIL PACKOverwatch 2: Innamorati con l'evento Ultra ValentinoRED BULL CONTINUA A PUNTARE SU TWITCHUltime Blog

Straive' s Intelligent Document Processing IDP Capabilities featured in ISG Provider Lens™ Intelligent Automation Solutions and Services 2022 Report

Straive Intelligent
Straive's Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Capabilities featured in ISG Provider Lens™ Intelligent Automation Solutions and Services 2022 Report (Di mercoledì 15 febbraio 2023) SINGAPORE, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/

  Straive (erstwhile SPi Global), a well-recognized leader in delivering technology-driven Solutions for Content, EdTech, and Data, has been named a Product Challenger in Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) by the leading global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) in its Provider Lens™ Intelligent Automation Solutions and Services 2022 UK Report and a high-ranking Contender in its US Report. ISG Provider Lens™ is a practitioner-led service Provider comparison. Its research ...
