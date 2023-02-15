SHAWN MENDES JOINS SCARLETT JOHANSSON AS THE NEWEST BRAND AMBASSADOR IN DAVID YURMAN "NATURE'S ARTISTRY" CAMPAIGN (Di mercoledì 15 febbraio 2023) NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/
DAVID YURMAN, America's foremost luxury jewelry BRAND, is pleased to announce its NEWEST male BRAND AMBASSADOR: singer/songwriter, SHAWN MENDES. The Grammy Award-nominated musician will work alongside female BRAND AMBASSADOR SCARLETT JOHANSSON, a Tony winner and Academy Award-nominated actor, mother, and philanthropist. The 2023 DAVID YURMAN CAMPAIGN, titled "NATURE's ARTISTRY," celebrates NATURE as a constant source of inspiration for the BRAND, whose artistic jewelry often features sculptural designs inspired by forms and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
DAVID YURMAN, America's foremost luxury jewelry BRAND, is pleased to announce its NEWEST male BRAND AMBASSADOR: singer/songwriter, SHAWN MENDES. The Grammy Award-nominated musician will work alongside female BRAND AMBASSADOR SCARLETT JOHANSSON, a Tony winner and Academy Award-nominated actor, mother, and philanthropist. The 2023 DAVID YURMAN CAMPAIGN, titled "NATURE's ARTISTRY," celebrates NATURE as a constant source of inspiration for the BRAND, whose artistic jewelry often features sculptural designs inspired by forms and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Eleonora Toscani ospite di Michele Monina e Casa SanremoDopo un'esperienza a Dublino come assistente al Camden Recording Studio, importante realtà che ha visto passare artisti come Ed Sheeran, Niall Horan, Shawn Mendes, Hozier, Kodaline, The Script e ...
Nuovo traguardo per Landon Barker e Charli D'Amelio: la prima intervista in coppiaDopo aver detto addio a coppie che adoravamo, come Gigi Hadid e Zayn Malik o Shawn Mendes e Camila Cabello, è necessario averne un altra da amare. E loro sono quelli giusti.
Shawn Mendes, album e storia della sua musica Eroica Fenice
Nuovo traguardo per Landon Barker e Charli D'Amelio: la prima intervista in coppia Vanity Fair Italia
Shawn Mendes si spoglia a sorpresa per un bagno glaciale! Radio Zeta
Shawn Mendes e il dovere di fermarci quando non ce la facciamo più Vanity Fair Italia
Chi è la nuova fidanzata di Shawn# Mendes dopo Camila Cabello Cosmopolitan
La legge di Lidia Poët: Matilda De Angelis è la prima avvocata d’Italia nella serie NetflixMatilda De Angelis è la protagonista di La legge di Lidia Poët, serie Netflix sulla prima avvocata d'Italia. Sul red carpet della première a Torino l'attrice ha posato per i fotografi con il fidanzato ...
Shawn Mendes, album e storia della sua musicaShawn Mendes è una delle icone pop più importanti del momento: ecco per te tutto quello che c'è da sapere sul giovante cantante canadese.
SHAWN MENDESSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : SHAWN MENDES