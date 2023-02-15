Renexxion Ireland Ltd. and Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH Announce Initiation of Phase II Study of naronapride in patients with gastroparesis (Di mercoledì 15 febbraio 2023) - Randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Study to evaluate efficacy of novel pan-GI prokinetic in patients with gastroparesis ROSCREA, Ireland and FREIBURG, Germany, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Renexxion Ireland Limited, a private bioPharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative drugs to patients with high unmet need in gastrointestinal ("GI") disorders, is pleased to Announce that the first patient has been treated in Europe with naronapride, a potential best-in-class pan-GI prokinetic, in a Phase IIb trial for gastroparesis conducted by Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH (Dr.
Renexxion Announces Opening of Investigational New Drug (IND) Application for Naronapride for the Treatment of Gastrointestinal Dysmotility ...ROSCREA, Ireland, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Renexxion Ireland Limited (Renexxion), a private biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative drugs to patients with high unmet need in gastrointestinal ("GI") disorders, is pleased to ...
Renexxion Ireland Ltd. and Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH Announce Initiation of Phase II Study of naronapride in patients with gastroparesisROSCREA, Ireland and FREIBURG, Germany, Feb. 15, 2023 /CNW/ -- Renexxion Ireland Limited, a private biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative drugs to patients with high unmet need ...
