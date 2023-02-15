ReNew recognized as one of the best companies globally for ESG performance by Refinitiv (Di mercoledì 15 febbraio 2023) ReNew's ESG performance rated best among electric utilities & IPPs in India and second globally GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/
ReNew Energy Global PLC, India's leading ReNewable energy Independent Power Producers (IPPs), has been recognized by leading financial market data provider Refinitiv for outstanding Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance. The ReNewable energy pioneer has scored 81.22/100 on ESG performance, sitting at the top of all electric utilities & IPPs in India, and second overall globally for FY 21-22. Refinitiv rated more than 12,000 companies globally. It evaluated ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
