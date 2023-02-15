GIOCA A CHEF LIFE SU SWITCH DOVE VUOIStray Blade, svelata la data di lancio!GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE DA IL BENVENUTO A CHAINSAW MAN E AI ...RIOT FORGE ANNUNCIA THE MAGESEEKER: A LEAGUE OF LEGENDS STORYNVIDIA Studio: l’edizione speciale di San ValentinoI visori PICO compatibili con lo standard OpenXRUN CARNEVALE SUPERJourney To The Savage Planet: Employee of the Month Edition è ...Il 4° anniversario di Apex Legends segna una nuova era per il Battle ...Guarda il trailer di San Valentino di Park BeyondUltime Blog

ReNew recognized as one of the best companies globally for ESG performance by Refinitiv

ReNew Energy Global PLC, India's leading ReNewable energy Independent Power Producers (IPPs), has been recognized by leading financial market data provider Refinitiv for outstanding Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance. The ReNewable energy pioneer has scored 81.22/100 on ESG performance, sitting at the top of all electric utilities & IPPs in India, and second overall globally for FY 21-22.  Refinitiv rated more than 12,000 companies globally. It evaluated ...
