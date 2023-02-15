NVIDIA Studio: l’edizione speciale di San ValentinoI visori PICO compatibili con lo standard OpenXRUN CARNEVALE SUPERJourney To The Savage Planet: Employee of the Month Edition è ...Il 4° anniversario di Apex Legends segna una nuova era per il Battle ...Guarda il trailer di San Valentino di Park BeyondVoxel Madness: nasce in The Sandbox il distretto del gamingFARMING SIMULATOR 22 - ANNUNCIATO IL GÖWEIL PACKOverwatch 2: Innamorati con l'evento Ultra ValentinoRED BULL CONTINUA A PUNTARE SU TWITCHUltime Blog

Navigating the future: 3 key fleet management trends for 2023 by Wialon (Di mercoledì 15 febbraio 2023) VILNIUS, Lithuania, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Telematics technology is ubiquitous in the fleet and transport sector, as businesses endeavour to optimise safety, efficiency and performance. As we traverse a tougher economic climate, businesses must be increasingly sophisticated in using the right technology to improve efficiencies. "The race for increased business efficiency is gaining momentum. Using telematics technologies fleet owners will continue to shift their focus from mere tracking to insights-driven intelligence. Based on our partners' experience and market observation there are several key focuses that we see worldwide in the sector", says Sergei Kostenko, Head of Product at Wialon, global telematics platform, which provides fleet management services to 3,5 million ...
