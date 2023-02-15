Madinah issues its SDGs Voluntary Local Review (Di mercoledì 15 febbraio 2023) MEDINA, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The Urban Observatory at Al Madinah Region Development Authority has issued the Madinah SDGs Voluntary Local Review (VLR) as the first VLR in Saudi Arabia that covers nine sustainable development goals. Madinah's VLR comes in line with Saudi Arabia's commitment towards the "2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development" that was approved at the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015. Saudi Arabia's commitment comes within the Islamic values, Kingdom's VISION 2030 and its executive programs. Madinah's VLR comes in continuation of the national efforts in the Voluntary National Review (VNR) in its first edition in 2018, titled "Towards the Sustainable Development ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
