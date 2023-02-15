Journey To The Savage Planet: Employee of the Month Edition è ...Il 4° anniversario di Apex Legends segna una nuova era per il Battle ...Guarda il trailer di San Valentino di Park BeyondVoxel Madness: nasce in The Sandbox il distretto del gamingFARMING SIMULATOR 22 - ANNUNCIATO IL GÖWEIL PACKOverwatch 2: Innamorati con l'evento Ultra ValentinoRED BULL CONTINUA A PUNTARE SU TWITCHWWE 2K23 Roster RevealNuovo trailer di WILD HEARTSHASBRO PRESENTA LE NUOVE ACTION FIGURES DI ANT-MANUltime Blog

LIVE – Thy Istanbul-Busto Arsizio: ritorno Playoff Cev Cup femminile 2023 volley in DIRETTA (Di mercoledì 15 febbraio 2023) La DIRETTA testuale LIVE di Thy Istanbul-E-Work Busto Arsizio, partita valevole come gara di ritorno dei Playoff della Cev Cup femminile 2022/2023 di volley. Dopo il rinvio a causa del terribile terremoto che ha colpito la Turchia, le due formazioni tornano in campo per proseguire l’avventura continentale. Le farfalle di Marco Musso possono beneficiare nuovamente del fattore campo e vanno a caccia dell’impresa. La formazione turca ha infatti vinto l’andata 3-0 ed ora le basta vincere due set per assicurarsi il passaggio del turno. Si preannuncia battaglia: chi accederà ai quarti di finale? L’appuntamento è per le ore 19.00 di mercoledì 15 febbraio all’E-work Arena di Busto ...
