NVIDIA Studio: l’edizione speciale di San ValentinoI visori PICO compatibili con lo standard OpenXRUN CARNEVALE SUPERJourney To The Savage Planet: Employee of the Month Edition è ...Il 4° anniversario di Apex Legends segna una nuova era per il Battle ...Guarda il trailer di San Valentino di Park BeyondVoxel Madness: nasce in The Sandbox il distretto del gamingFARMING SIMULATOR 22 - ANNUNCIATO IL GÖWEIL PACKOverwatch 2: Innamorati con l'evento Ultra ValentinoRED BULL CONTINUA A PUNTARE SU TWITCHUltime Blog

Kpler Acquires MarineTraffic and FleetMon for maritime sector expansion

Kpler Acquires
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Kpler Acquires MarineTraffic and FleetMon for maritime sector expansion (Di mercoledì 15 febbraio 2023) Double deal drives Kpler's innovation in maritime data and analytics. BRUSSELS, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/

  Kpler, the leading provider of commodities data, analytics, and market insight, announced today that it has acquired MarineTraffic and FleetMon; two providers of global ship-tracking data and maritime analytics. The deal follows an earlier acquisition of FleetMon by MarineTraffic, resulting in a coordinated double acquisition for Kpler in the maritime analytics space. Since its founding in 2007, Athens-based MarineTraffic has become an integral part of the maritime industry by spearheading innovation that has made ship tracking intelligence and analytics widely accessible. ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

SPORT Archivi  Local Page

Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Kpler Acquires
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Kpler Acquires Kpler Acquires MarineTraffic FleetMon maritime