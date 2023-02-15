TECH | Le idee regalo per la Festa del PapàModern Warfare II e Warzone 2.0 - Battle Pass e Bundle per la seconda ...POKÉMON DAY | ARRIVA LA CAMPAGNA POKÉMON INSIEMEYu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL festeggia il suo primo anniversarioGIOCA A CHEF LIFE SU SWITCH DOVE VUOIStray Blade, svelata la data di lancio!GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE DA IL BENVENUTO A CHAINSAW MAN E AI ...RIOT FORGE ANNUNCIA THE MAGESEEKER: A LEAGUE OF LEGENDS STORYNVIDIA Studio: l’edizione speciale di San ValentinoI visori PICO compatibili con lo standard OpenXRUltime Blog

FIFA 23 Road to the Final – Verso la finale

FIFA Road
FIFA 23 Road to the Final – Verso la finale (Di mercoledì 15 febbraio 2023) A partire da martedì 14 febbraio ritornano Champions League, Europa League e Conference League, dopo la lunga sosta invernale dovuta anche ai mondiali Qatar 2022! EA Sports per l’occasione, come ormai accade tradizionalmente da anni, rilascerà su FIFA 23 Ultimate Team le speciali card “Road to the Final“, Verso la Finale nella traduzione italiana: l’appuntamento è fissato per venerdì 17 febbraio alle 19 quando terminerà l’evento Future Stars. Le card Road to the Final (RTTF) sono oggetti giocatore dinamici, ossia che aumentano di overall man mano che il loro club avanza nelle competizioni europee A confermare l’arrivo della promo è stata come di consueto la schermata di avvio di FUT che ha confermato anche l’aspetto delle carte RTTF delle 3 coppe europee Nei ...
Leggi su imiglioridififa

Segui gli aggiornamenti
