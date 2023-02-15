GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE DA IL BENVENUTO A CHAINSAW MAN E AI ...RIOT FORGE ANNUNCIA THE MAGESEEKER: A LEAGUE OF LEGENDS STORYNVIDIA Studio: l’edizione speciale di San ValentinoI visori PICO compatibili con lo standard OpenXRUN CARNEVALE SUPERJourney To The Savage Planet: Employee of the Month Edition è ...Il 4° anniversario di Apex Legends segna una nuova era per il Battle ...Guarda il trailer di San Valentino di Park BeyondVoxel Madness: nasce in The Sandbox il distretto del gamingFARMING SIMULATOR 22 - ANNUNCIATO IL GÖWEIL PACKUltime Blog

Excellent development | Sedus Stoll AG on course for further growth

Excellent development
Excellent development: Sedus Stoll AG on course for further growth (Di mercoledì 15 febbraio 2023)

Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com)  A look back at the 2022 financial year underlines the positive trend of Germany's largest office furniture manufacturer: With a turnover of approx. EUR 236 million, Sedus Stoll AG recorded growth of +21% compared to the previous year, which is significantly higher than the market growth of the industry (+8% compared to the previous year). The number of incoming orders is also at a record high of approx. EUR 240 million, providing a tailwind for the start of the new year. "Sedus Stoll AG has a firm position and is, therefore, very well prepared for the future," explains Daniel Kittner, Director of Technology and development as well as Marketing and Sales at ...
