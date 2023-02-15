Excellent development | Sedus Stoll AG on course for further growth

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 15 febbraio 2023) - DOGERN, Germany, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) A look back at the 2022 financial year underlines the positive trend of Germany's largest office furniture manufacturer: With a turnover of approx. EUR 236 million,AG recordedof +21% compared to the previous year, which is significantly higher than the marketof the industry (+8% compared to the previous year). The number of incoming orders is also at a record high of approx. EUR 240 million, providing a tailwind for the start of the new year. "AG has a firm position and is, therefore, very well prepared for the future," explains Daniel Kittner, Director of Technology andas well as Marketing and Sales at ...