Chelsea-Man United- sfida per un talento sudamericano

Chelsea-Man United- sfida per un talento sudamericano (Di mercoledì 15 febbraio 2023) Chelsea e Manchester United si sfidano sul mercato: nel mirino, scrive la stampa britannica, c'è Kendry Paez, quindicenne dell'Independiente...
Psg - Bayern Monaco 0 - 1: Donnarumma sbaglia, Coman segna. Mbappé beffato dal Var

- Chelsea 21:00 Bruges - Benfica CALCIO - PREMIER LEAGUE 20:30 Arsenal - Man. City CALCIO - LA LIGA 21:00 R. Madrid - Elche CALCIO - EUROPA LEAGUE 18:45 Barcellona - Man. Utd 18:45 Shakhtar - Rennes ...

Le pagelle di Milan - Tottenham: Theo inarrestabile, Perisic inconcludente

- Chelsea 21:00 Bruges - Benfica CALCIO - PREMIER LEAGUE 20:30 Arsenal - Man. City CALCIO - LA LIGA 21:00 R. Madrid - Elche CALCIO - EUROPA LEAGUE 18:45 Barcellona - Man. Utd 18:45 Shakhtar - Rennes ...

Arsenal ready to pounce for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi

Chelsea boss Potter denies tension between Mudr... Atletico Madrid striker Felix open to Chelsea s... Man Utd boss Ten Hag: We should be facing Barce... Sevilla goalkeeper Bono: I've had offers to lea ...

Joe Cole gives verdict on Graham Potter as the Chelsea boss ‘is the man’ to ‘settle things down’

You just need someone to settle the thing down. I think Graham Potter is the man for that. “Come May, regardless of where Chelsea are in the league, or how well they’ve done in the Champions League, ...
