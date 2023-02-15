CGTN | China | Iran to push for new progress in comprehensive strategic partnership

NVIDIA Studio: l’edizione speciale di San ValentinoI visori PICO compatibili con lo standard OpenXRUN CARNEVALE SUPERJourney To The Savage Planet: Employee of the Month Edition è ...Il 4° anniversario di Apex Legends segna una nuova era per il Battle ...Guarda il trailer di San Valentino di Park BeyondVoxel Madness: nasce in The Sandbox il distretto del gamingFARMING SIMULATOR 22 - ANNUNCIATO IL GÖWEIL PACKOverwatch 2: Innamorati con l'evento Ultra ValentinoRED BULL CONTINUA A PUNTARE SU TWITCHUltime Blog

China, Iran to push for new progress in comprehensive strategic partnership

BEIJING, Feb. 15, 2023

 In the face of complex changes in the world, times and history, relations between China and Iran have withstood the tests of various international vicissitudes. During the talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday in Beijing, both leaders committed to deepening and upgrading the two countries' partnership. China will unswervingly develop friendly cooperation with Iran to promote China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership for new development, Xi told Raisi, who is paying his first state visit to China. For his part, Raisi said the time-tested friendship has become even firmer as time goes ...
BEIJING, Feb. 14, 2023 /CNW/ -- In the face of complex changes in the world, times and history, relations between China and Iran have withstood the tests of various international vicissitudes. During ...

