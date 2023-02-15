CGTN: China, Iran to push for new progress in comprehensive strategic partnership (Di mercoledì 15 febbraio 2023) - BEIJING, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/
In the face of complex changes in the world, times and history, relations between China and Iran have withstood the tests of various international vicissitudes. During the talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday in Beijing, both leaders committed to deepening and upgrading the two countries' partnership. China will unswervingly develop friendly cooperation with Iran to promote China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership for new development, Xi told Raisi, who is paying his first state visit to China. For his part, Raisi said the time-tested friendship has become even firmer as time goes ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
In the face of complex changes in the world, times and history, relations between China and Iran have withstood the tests of various international vicissitudes. During the talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday in Beijing, both leaders committed to deepening and upgrading the two countries' partnership. China will unswervingly develop friendly cooperation with Iran to promote China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership for new development, Xi told Raisi, who is paying his first state visit to China. For his part, Raisi said the time-tested friendship has become even firmer as time goes ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
CGTN : Reflecting on China's Three-year COVID Battle in Through the Storm
CGTN poll : China's economic rebound wins strong global confidence
CGTN poll : China's economic rebound wins strong global confidence
CGTN : China's COVID-19 vaccines proven safe - effective by trials and data
CGTN : China protects lives - shares experience in global COVID-19 fight
CGTN : China monitors coronavirus mutations to adjust COVID-19 response
China Plan, Genova “sbarca” in Cina grazie a The Ocean Race Genova24.it
Le telecamere della tv cinese China Global Television Network in ... Terre Marsicane
In Cina e Asia - Ambasciatore cinese a Bruxelles: le relazioni Cina ... China-Files
Chinese New Year's greetings from China's Guangdong ... Padova News
Gli auguri di Shen Haixiong al pubblico d'oltremare ilGiornale.it
CGTN: China, Iran to push for new progress in comprehensive strategic partnershipBEIJING, Feb. 14, 2023 /CNW/ -- In the face of complex changes in the world, times and history, relations between China and Iran have withstood the tests of various international vicissitudes. During ...
Echoes of the Tang Dynasty: A masterpiece comes to life through dance[Photo/CGTN] In Chinese, "Dao" is a verb meaning "pound." "Lian" is a raw silk woven product with white color. In ancient China, the process of turning raw silk fabric into soft and lustrous cloth was ...
CGTN ChinaSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CGTN China