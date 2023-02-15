NVIDIA Studio: l’edizione speciale di San ValentinoI visori PICO compatibili con lo standard OpenXRUN CARNEVALE SUPERJourney To The Savage Planet: Employee of the Month Edition è ...Il 4° anniversario di Apex Legends segna una nuova era per il Battle ...Guarda il trailer di San Valentino di Park BeyondVoxel Madness: nasce in The Sandbox il distretto del gamingFARMING SIMULATOR 22 - ANNUNCIATO IL GÖWEIL PACKOverwatch 2: Innamorati con l'evento Ultra ValentinoRED BULL CONTINUA A PUNTARE SU TWITCHUltime Blog

Cellebrite Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Results (Di mercoledì 15 febbraio 2023) - ARR of $249 million, up 33% year-over-year Fourth-Quarter revenue of $74.0 million, Increase9% year-over-year Fourth-Quarter adjusted EBITDA of $16.1 million, 21.8% adjusted EBITDA margin PETAH TIKVA, Israel and TYSONS CORNER, Va., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

Cellebrite (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in Digital Intelligence (“DI”) solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced financial Results for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2022. “We ended 2022 with solid Quarterly Results fueled by our industry-leading technology in a healthy Digital Intelligence market. Our market leadership remains strong as a result of the tangible progress and investments we have made in innovating ...
