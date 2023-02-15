Aidan J. Sullivan: Sharjah through the eyes of Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, the emirate's beloved son (Di mercoledì 15 febbraio 2023) - Sharjah, UAE, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/
At the 7th annual edition of the International Photography Festival 'Xposure' the exhibition "Sharjah, by Sultan Al Qasimi" is an ode to the emirate's historic landmarks and breathtaking natural diversity. Not many people are aware that His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Media Council (SMC), has been an avid travel and nature photographer for over 10 years. He is both a passionate and enthusiastic photographer and his work is now being showcased at the International Photography Festival 'Xposure' this year at the exhibition "Sharjah, by Sultan Al ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
